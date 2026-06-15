Entry of private firms into power sector sparks concern across Kittur Karnataka

<p>Hubballi: The Tata Power showing keen interest in supplying power for a few districts in the state has sparked concerns across Kittur Karnataka region. The general public and industrialists welcomed the move expecting better service, the farmers and members of Karnataka Electricity Board Employees’ Union raised voice against the entry of private players into power distribution network.</p>.<p>Recently, the Tata Power applied to the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Board (KERC) for a license to distribute power in Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi and Uttara Kannada districts, which come under the Hubballi Electricity Supply Company (HESCOM).</p>.<p>It also applied for a license to supply power in all ESCOMs in the state. In this regard, the private firm has called for objections and suggestions from the public.</p>.Karnataka: Escoms resolved 2 crore complaints in 3 years; power cut tops woes.<p>HESCOM has been supplying power to Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Haveri, Gadag, Bagalkot and Vijayapura districts, and it has given 54.31 lakh connections, including 37 lakh domestic ones. </p>.<p>The private firm applied for distribution licenses in Dharwad, Belagavi and Uttara Kannada districts, where 2.93 lakh, 10.74 lakh and 4.74 lakh domestic connections, respectively, are registered. Apart from the domestic connections, the districts also have a significant number of industries and commercial and agricultural consumers.</p>.<p>Thus, according to HESCOM, Tata Power applied for a licence in the districts where there is a good connection and revenue from both domestic and industrial consumers.</p>.Karnataka to boost power capacity as demand set to rise by 40% in 5 years.<p>If the KERC gives the green signal to Tata Power, they will start distributing power within Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation limits, Belagavi City Corporation, Gokak CMC, Nippani CMC, Dandeli CMC, Karwar CMC and Sirsi CMC limits and aim to supply power to 38,500 consumers for five years.</p>.<p>KCCI vice-president and businessman Praveen Agadi said if a private player comes for power distribution, it will break the monopoly of state-owned ESCOM, and people can opt for their choice of service provider. Once the private player comes here, good competition will develop, quality of service will improve and cost of power supply may come down, he said.</p>.<p>“Tata Power has been supplying power in Mumbai, Delhi, Ajmer and Odisha, where there is good service from them, and it led to healthy competition with state-run companies,” he said. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, ESCOM staff under the Karnataka Electricity Board Employees’ Union opposed the entry of private firms in the state. Farmers in several districts have been protesting against the move and submitting memoranda to the state government in this regard. Farmers in Haveri district have launched letter campaigns in protest against the entry of private players.</p>.<p>According to the HESCOM official, private players will not lay their power distribution network; they use the existing network.</p>.<p>HESCOM has built its own network, and now a private player wants to get a share of it, which will be a big loss to HESCOM and also its staff. </p>.<p>“Over the period of time, service given by the HESCOM has improved a lot, and there are no power outage complaints being recorded, which shows the quality of service. We are giving good service, but if the government takes a decision to allow private players, we will have to face it and compete with them,” the officer said.</p>