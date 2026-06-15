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Homeindiakarnataka

Entry of private firms into power sector sparks concern across Kittur Karnataka

Recently, the Tata Power applied to the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Board (KERC) for a license to distribute power in Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi and Uttara Kannada districts
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 01:06 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 01:06 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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