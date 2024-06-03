Environmentalists urge political parties to focus on water harvesting to conserve land, cite Karnataka model

"It is said that our politicians do not realise the importance of hills that help us in rainfall and holding water", Kumar said.

"We need good officers and firm decision makers", said Indore-based Sanjay Gupta, Co-founder of AFR.

Rainwater harvesting is a critical measure in combating water scarcity and by capturing and storing rainwater, we can reduce dependence on depleting groundwater sources, Godfrey Pimenta of Watchdog Foundation, said.

Political ideologies have separated the politicians during the just concluded and bitterly fought elections, but environmental issues could unite them, post the results, he said. It is easier said than done, he said and asked: "don’t we breathe the same air, use the same water, land and enjoy the fruits of agriculture?"

As far as Mumbai is concerned, the entire metropolitan region should be treated as one comprehensive unit not for urban development but for environmental protection and to begin with, water conservation.

In this context, Kumar pointed out the lift irrigation project being successfully executed by the Karnataka Government by pumping water for about 70 km from Bengaluru’s sewage treatment plants (STP) to Kolar. The STP water is pumped into Kolar lakes which in turn help recharge groundwater tables and then for irrigation. The State government is now planning to extend this scheme to all its major cities and recycle used water for irrigation.

Mumbai collects over 1700 million litres per day (MLD) and Navi Mumbai about 450 MLD and Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation about 210 MLD. While most of the treated water is drained into the sea which is a sheer waste, NatConnect said and suggested to the Maharashtra government to take the first step towards the effective issue of every drop of water.