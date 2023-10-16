Erratic monsoon in Karnataka upends forest products' supply

Hubballi: A key ingredient that adds a flavourful punch to several dishes, from the ubiquitous streetside snack gobi manchurian to one of Indians’ go-to meals biryani, is in short supply due to deficit rainfall.
The harvest of lichen — an organism that is a composite of both algae and fungi, and usually found creeping up trees, sheltering in barks and hugging rocks — has come down by 30to 50 per cent compared to last year.
It is not just lichen. According to forest dwelling communities and individuals who forage for them, harvest of gooseberry, monkey jack (a type of fruit), medicinal herbs, roots and tubers and forest mushrooms have also come down by the same percentage, a sign of growing imbalance in the natural world.
Due to the disruption in the weather, experts foresee both short- and long-term impact on forest products that also sustain tribal communities and are a source of nutrition for many herbivores.
C Madegowda, Secretary, Tribal Development Association, said the sale of forest products provides a decent living for the Soliga community in the Biligirirangana Hills. “However, this year, due to scanty rainfall, they were unable to collect products such as lichen, gooseberry and other herbs,” he said.
There are three large adivasi multi-purpose co-operative societies functioning in and around the BR Hills that procure forest products collected by tribals.
On an average, these societies used to trade forest products worth Rs 20 lakh annually. However, this year, the societies have been able to sell products worth only Rs five lakh, said Madegowda.
Lichen, one of the most sought-after forest products in the food industry, grows on a large-scale only during the monsoon.
However, due to poor rains in July and August, there has been a sharp decline in the generation of lichen this year. The societies used to get nearly 15,000 kg to 20,000 kg of lichen per year. However,
this year, it has received only 5,000 kg.
The story is the same with herbs and roots used for manufacturing ingenious medicines.
In Kali Tiger Reserve, locals depend on monkey jacks (‘vate huli’ in Kannada), a type of fruit, for their daily needs and to manufacture medicines. However, due to a prolonged dry spell meant that this commercially important fruit could not be harvested up to the expected level.
“We used to manufacture medicines and food items from this fruit. However, only a handful of trees have borne fruits this year,” said Sanjay Mirashi, a native of Joida.
Gooseberries, which are important for herbivores, and wild mushrooms have also taken a hit.
Raju Mastihall, a wild mushroom collector in Sirsi, said that compared to last year, there has been a 50% fall in the growth of wild mushrooms.
The forest areas of Devimane, Siddapur, Kumta and Sirsi are the source of three varieties of edible wild mushrooms. “There is a huge demand for wild mushrooms. However, due to irregular rainfall, there are hardly any wild mushrooms in the valley,” he said.
Dr Indu K Murthy, Sector Head of Climate, Environment and Sustainability at the Centre for Studies of Science, Technology & Policy, said sporadic and untimely rain can adversely impact the rejuvenation of ground-level flora.
“Compared to native species, invasive species such as parthenium, lantana and others grow at a rapid pace. Steady rains give grass and other native species to cover the forest areas and improve soil moisture,” she said.
