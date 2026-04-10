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Eshwar Khandre moots tracking app like M-STrIPES for trekkers in Karnataka

Forest minister favours group insurance for trekkers.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 21:14 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 21:14 IST
Karnataka NewsEshwar Khandretrekkers

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