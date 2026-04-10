<p>Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has called for the creation of a tracking app for trekkers in the light of recent incidents of missing trekkers. </p>.<p>On Thursday, the minister suggested that an app be created, on the lines of e-Gastu and M-STrIPES, which have already been developed by the department. “Similar to apps already developed, a temporary tracking app can be created and installed on the mobile phones of trekkers. This will make it easier to find anyone who goes missing,” read an official notification from the minister. The app is expected to be launched in the coming months, according to department officials. </p>.<p>Additionally, Khandre has suggested providing group insurance for trekkers and wireless communication devices to guides. “Since we already have the tracking technology that is being used in our apps like M-STrIPES, we will use the same to develop the new app. Regarding insurance, trekkers will be able to opt for it while getting the trekking permit,” an official told DH. </p>.<p>These announcements come in the backdrop of two recent cases — a Kerala woman who went missing in the Tadiandamol forest of Kodagu district for four days and a minor girl, also from Kerala, who went missing in the Chandradrona hills of Chikkamagaluru.</p>.Root canal treatment now part of AB-ArK scheme: Karnataka Health department.<p>Trekkers have welcomed the move, calling it a “much-needed intervention”. </p>.<p>“If there is a government app that can track trekkers and send a rescue team when needed, it will go a long way in improving safety measures. Across the globe, several such measures have already been put in place. An automated tracking system is what is needed,” said Upayan Chatterjee of Indiahikes.</p>.<p>Clement Dominic, operations manager at Bangalore Mountaineering Club, stressed the importance of maintaining markings across both minor and major treks. </p>.<p><strong>‘Proper markings must’</strong></p>.<p>“Some treks near Bengaluru have proper markings, but the farther you go from the city, you don’t find any markers. Rather than developing an app, it will help more if the forest department maps all authorised treks with proper markings and also maintains them, ensuring they don’t fade away after a while. An app may have glitches, but physical mapping will always help,” he said.</p>