Eshwarappa challenges Raghavendra, asks him to fix day and date for trust test in Chadragutti

Shivamogga: Accepting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee and the incumbent MP B Y Raghavendra's open challenge for truth test, former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa stated that he is ready to take truth test at Renukamba temple at Chandragutti in Sorab taluk as his statement that Raghavendra's supporters made threat calls to seers and those who supported him is true.
Speaking to media persons, here on Saturday, he asked the MP to fix the day and date for the truth test in the temple.
"Let Raghavendra take an oath in the temple that neither he nor his supporters hurt seers or women who backed me."
Slamming BJP leader, he said Raghavendra has the habit of telling lies to his father. "In fact, the MP and his father (Yediyurappa) had told that my son so Kantesh would be given a ticket for the Haveri seat and they would campaign for his victory there. Let Raghavendra take an oath in the temple that his father never made such a promise.
He even stated that the supporters of Raghavendra are hurting my supporters and threatening them. "Iam ready to take truth test not only in Chandragutti but also in Ayodhya."
