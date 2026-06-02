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Homeindiakarnataka

Eshwarappa opposes Central Empowered Committee visit to Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project site

Environmental organisations have been continuously protesting against the project, the leader says.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 18:34 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 18:34 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaK S Eshwarappa

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