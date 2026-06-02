<p>Shivamogga: Former deputy chief minister and Rashtrabhaktara Balaga chief K S Eshwarappa has opposed the proposed visit of the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) to the Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project area on June 2, claiming it could amount to contempt of court as the Karnataka High Court has stayed the project.</p>.Central Empowered Committee to inspect site of Sharavathi power project.<p>Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Eshwarappa said environmental organisations have been continuously protesting against the project. </p>.<p>He said that the CEC is scheduled to visit the project site and hold discussions with the Chief Conservator of Forests and Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) officials. <br>Eshwarappa alleged that the state government was behind the committee’s visit and said Rashtrabhaktara Balaga would strongly <br>oppose the move.</p>.<p>He said the CEC should take local opinion into account and meet organisations that have been raising concerns about the project. However, he alleged that the identities of the committee members had not been made public and that details of the visit were not announced in advance, raising suspicions about the purpose of the visit.</p>.<p>According to Eshwarappa, CEC experts are expected to visit the office of the Chief Conservator of Forests in Shivamogga on Tuesday (June 2). He said members of Rashtrabhaktara Balaga would meet the team and explain the reasons behind the ongoing agitation against the project.</p>.<p>“We will inform them about the people’s opposition to the project and tell them that conducting an inspection without the High Court’s permission could amount to contempt of court,” he said.</p>