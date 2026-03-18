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'Eva Nammava Eva Nammava': Bill to prevent 'honour' crimes tabled in Karnataka Assembly

For causing simple hurt, the punishment will be rigorous imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than three years.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 14:02 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 14:02 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka AssemblyKarnataka PoliticsHonour Killing

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