<p>Mysuru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said that the evacuation of Indian nationals from conflict-ridden Gulf countries would remain a significant challenge until hostilities cease and the airspace is reopened.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters in Mysuru city, Kumaraswamy addressed the anxiety of the families, whose relatives are currently stranded, following the recent military escalations in the region. “It is difficult to bring everyone back until the war stops completely. The suspension of flight operations is the primary hurdle. Once the flights resume, we can ensure that everyone returns home safely and quickly,” he assured.</p>.Follow advisories issued by local authorities, government tells stranded Kannadigas.<p><strong>Support from diaspora</strong></p>.<p>The Union minister lauded the efforts of the Kannadiga community in the West Asia. “Kannadigas working in Dubai have proactively stepped up to help their compatriots. I am also in touch with many individuals there, who are coordinating ground-level assistance,” Kumaraswamy said.</p>.<p>He emphasised that the safety of every Indian national is the top priority of the Union government. “The Centre is committed to the protection of all citizens. The State government is also in constant dialogue with the Central authorities to manage the crisis effectively,” he added.</p>