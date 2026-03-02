Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Evacuation difficult until West Asia war ends: H D Kumaraswamy

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru city, Kumaraswamy addressed the anxiety of the families, whose relatives are currently stranded, following the recent military escalations in the region.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 15:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 March 2026, 15:37 IST
Karnataka NewsIranIsraelKarnatakaH D KumaraswamyWest Asia

Follow us on :

Follow Us