<p>A heartwarming gesture by a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-state-transport">Karnataka State Transport</a> bus conductor has gone viral on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/social-media">social media</a>. In a video posted on X, the conductor is seen requesting that drivers stop by whenever Class 10 students ask for a lift. The gesture earned widespread appreciation as lakhs of students are set to appear for their Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam.</p>.<p>“Even if we get late, it’s okay. Let’s help them,” he is heard saying in the video. He emphasised that students should be allowed to board the bus wherever they requested, even if it caused minor delays.</p>.<p>The conductor’s gesture struck a chord online, especially given the significance of the examination. Several users praised the act as a reflection of Karnataka’s culture of kindness and community spirit.</p>.<p>One user wrote, “This <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> bus conductor knows that students' education is important, because educated students will not vote for freebies.” Another, praising the people of Karnataka, said, “Each and every <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kannadiga">Kannadiga</a> has a true heart, ask for a glass of water, they will give buttermilk.”</p>.Karnataka: Over 9 lakh students to appear for SSLC exams starting tomorrow .<p>"The bus conductor's selfless act is truly heartwarming. Prioritizing students' needs, especially during crucial exams, shows the true spirit of public service. Kudos to the conductor and the Karnataka State Transport for setting an example of compassion and responsibility," commented another user.</p>.<p>The video posted by a person called Aparajite has got over 2,39,000 views so far.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-school-examinations-and-assessments-board">Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board</a> (KSEAB) is set to conduct the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sslc-exam-2026">SSLC exam 2026</a> (Exam-1) from March 18 to April 2. Over nine lakh students are expected to appear across the State.</p>