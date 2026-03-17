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'Even if we gate late': Karnataka bus conductor urges drivers to drop class 10 students whenever they ask as exam are set to begin

The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board is set to conduct the SSLC Exam-1 from March 18 to April 2.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 11:09 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 11:09 IST
Karnataka NewsTrendingViralvideosBus ConductorKannadigaInter-state bus service

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