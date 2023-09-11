Even my corpse will not join BJP: Siddaramaiah

Even my corpse will not join the BJP, said Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah.
Speaking to media persons, here, on Monday, he said, his entire political career is against communal forces and thus the statement of former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy is funny.
He was reacting to Kumaraswamy’s statement that Siddaramaiah once wanted to join the BJP and he met the BJPnational leaders, in this regard.
“Will anyone believe that I would join the BJP? We would have met some people, under various circumstances. That does not mean that I would join their party. Recently, I even met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Earlier, I had met L K Advani too. Can we assume things for such meetings?” he asked.
To a question on MP Prathap Simha’s statement to stop the celebration of Mahisha Dasara, even if it means sleeping atop the Chamundi Hill, Siddaramaiah expressed his anger and said, he will not react.