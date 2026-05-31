Event to launch work on Karnataka Public Schools put off

<p>Bengaluru: The School Education and Literacy department has put off the foundation stone laying ceremony of 800 Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) buildings, scheduled at Shivamogga on June 1.</p>.<p>According to the sources, the department has decided to go ahead with the regular school reopening.</p>.CM Siddaramaiah likely to launch Karnataka Public School project in Shivamogga .<p>“The plan earlier was to launch reopening of schools with mega-live interaction of parents with the chief minister. Now with the changed circumstances it has been decided to proceed with the usual reopening,” the source said.</p>