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Homeindiakarnataka

Event to launch work on Karnataka Public Schools put off

According to the sources, the department has decided to go ahead with the regular school reopening.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 21:33 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 21:33 IST
Karnataka NewsPublic School

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