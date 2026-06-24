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Homeindiakarnataka

Every act of cruelty against animal is a blemish upon collective human conscience: Karnataka High Court

The counsel for the petitioner PETA submitted that there is video footage showing the ill-treatment of the dogs.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 16:30 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 16:30 IST
India NewsKarnatakaKarnataka High CourtAnimal crueltyCruelty To Animals

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