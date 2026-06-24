Every act of cruelty against animal is a blemish upon collective human conscience: Karnataka High Court

<p>Every act of cruelty against an animal is not merely an injury to a sentient being, but a blemish upon the collective human conscience, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-high-court">high court of Karnataka</a> has observed on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Justice M Nagaprasanna said this while quashing the order passed by a Magistrate Court directing the return of nine rescued dogs to its owner who himself is facing allegations of cruelty, repeated beatings, and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sexual-assault">sexual abuse</a> to the canines.</p>.<p>The petition was filed by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/peta">People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA)</a> challenging the April 25, 2026, order passed by the Magistrate court, ruling in favour of the owner on his application seeking interim custody of nine dogs; six Golden Retrievers and three Shih Tzu.</p>.<p>The complaint was filed by PETA based on an oral complaint by a neighbour about ill-treatment to the dogs. The police took custody of the dogs and undertook an investigation. The Peenya police registered the FIR in March against KE Ramesh, the owner of the dogs.</p>.<p>The counsel for the petitioner PETA submitted that there is video footage showing the ill-treatment of the dogs.</p>.<p>“A perusal at the Magistrate court's order shocks the conscience of the court. The Magistrate appears to have lost sight of the fact that ethical treatment to the animals is imperative. What the screen shot depicts or video of which is also shown to the court depict that the owner of the dog has repeatedly beaten every dog and has treated those dogs like chattels that he can deal with as and how he wants. In the teeth of this video or the photographs it is ununderstandable as to how the concerned court could pass an order directing the dogs to be returned to the perpetrator of the crime,” Justice Nagaprasanna said.</p>.Mere non-communication with wife, sans evidence, not enough for cruelty charge: Supreme Court.<p>Animals not mere chattels:</p>.<p>“Before I say Omega to this order, it would not be inept to refer that animals though bereft of human speech are not bereft of sentience, suffering or the capacity to experience pain. The law in its civilisational wisdom has long ceased to view animals as mere chattels existing solely for human utility, they are not. The law now recognises the animals also to be living beings entitled to dignity, compassion, protection from cruelty. The measure of a civilised society is often reflected not merely as to how it treats its fellow humans but as to how it extends mercy and justice to the voiceless creatures that inhabit its shared world,” Justice Nagaprasanna said.</p>.<p>The court further said, “Therefore, every act of cruelty against an animal is not merely an injury to a sentient being, but a blemish upon the collective human conscience. Protection of animal life therefore is not an act of charity; it is an affirmation of constitutional morality and recognition that the arc of justice must extend even to those who cannot knock at the doors of this court by themselves.”</p>