<p>Bengaluru: A study by the International Journal of Medical and Pharmaceutical Research shows that metabolic syndrome affects nearly every third adult in Karnataka. </p>.<p>The study titled ‘Prevalence and Risk Factors of Metabolic Syndrome in Karnataka’ considered both men and women from urban and rural settings. Doctors in Bengaluru warn that it is a growing public health challenge. The earlier onset will result in lesser workforce, lower quality of life and increased healthcare costs, they add. </p>.Atherosclerosis rising among younger adults in Bengaluru, doctors warn.<p>“This is an alarming future burden of chronic non-communicable disease and has a lot of consequences. Abdominal obesity is one of the most-common components of metabolic syndrome. These people do not appear to be overweight but they carry more fat around their waist area,” Dr Narendra B S, Lead Consultant, Endocrinology and Diabetology at a private hospital, told <span class="italic">DH</span>.</p>.<p>“This is generally followed by borderline elevated blood sugar and abnormally low High Density Lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol and high or elevated triglycerides.” </p>.<p>The study highlighted that 35% of the samples showed elevated triglycerides and 30% having low HDL. “This means that we are looking at a hidden lipid crisis even at people who look healthy outside as HDL and triglycerides do not show symptoms early on. This will increase the chances of heart disease and fatty livers,” said Dr Mahesh D M, Senior Consultant, Endocrinology. </p>.<p>“A decade ago, we were seeing people in their 40s and 50s showing up with such health issues but now we have people in their 20s,” he added. </p>.<p>The study also found that women had a higher prevalence of metabolic syndrome at 36% compared to men at 28%. </p>.<p>Speaking about the same, Dr Pramila Kalra, Senior Consultant, Department of Endocrinology, said, “Women are more predisposed because of hormones at different phases of their reproductive cycle. The weight gained during pregnancy and gestational diabetes also leads to metabolic syndrome. Menopause is a main contributor for the syndrome.” </p>.<p>She continued: “Menopause leads to estrogen deficiency in women, which also leads to whistle fat pushing women into diabetes, hypertension and further to heart issues as well.” </p>.<p>Doctors believe that screening for the general public should begin in late 20s and for people with obesity or high cholesterol in early 20s.</p>