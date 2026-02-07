<p>Mangaluru: Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> on Saturday said that many people, including MLAs, aspire for him to become the Chief Minister, but the final decision rests with the party.</p><p>“Many, including MLAs, wish for me to become Chief Minister. But we have to see what the party decides. Time will give the answer,” he told mediapersons in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a>.</p><p>Responding to a query about several party leaders, including Puttur MLA, expressing their wish for him to become CM during the foundation stone–laying ceremony of the Puttur Congress Bhavana on Friday night, Shivakumar said people have aspirations. “People dream of me becoming the CM.”</p>.Yathindra says CM Siddaramaiah will continue; D K Shivakumar: Yathindra our high command.<p>Commenting on slogans raised by several Dalit leaders in favour of Home Minister Dr <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parameshwara">G Parameshwara</a> as the next Chief Minister during the latter’s visit to Chikkamagaluru, Shivakumar said there was nothing wrong in supporters wishing their leader to become CM. “Everyone’s supporters have aspirations. I cannot say no to that,” he said.</p><p>When asked whether he expects to become Chief Minister after the Budget session, the Deputy Chief Minister reiterated, “Time will give the answer.”</p><p><strong>Metro fare revision</strong></p>.Bengaluru Metro fare hike: Centre can’t cut fares, only reconstitute panel.<p>On the recent revision of Metro fares, Shivakumar said that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bmrcl">Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited</a> (BMRCL) had not consulted the State government before revising the fares. “They have the authority to revise fares. A Union government secretary is the chairman, and this is a decision taken by them,” he said.</p><p>He added that he would speak to BMRCL officials either tomorrow or day after. “We do not want to inconvenience the public. Therefore, I will look into what financial arrangements are in place,” he said.</p>