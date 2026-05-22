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'Everyone must submit application, be very careful': DK Shivakumar cautions over SIR in Karnataka

The poll body has announced the SIR process in Karnataka from June 20.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 17:29 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 17:29 IST
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