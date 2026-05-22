'Everyone must submit application, be very careful': DK Shivakumar cautions over SIR in Karnataka

<p>Karnataka deputy CM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> Friday claimed a "big conspiracy" is going on to take away the voting rights of poor voters in the name of SIR of electoral rolls and urged everyone to be 'very careful'.</p><p>The Congress leader said the party is creating awareness among its Booth Level Agents (BLAs) and legislators regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.</p><p>The poll body has announced the SIR process in Karnataka from June 20. The last SIR in the state was done in 2002 when Karnataka had 3.55 crore voters. Now, the state has 5.55 crore voters.</p><p>The final electoral roll will be published on October 7.</p>.SIR rolled out to 'cut' SC, BC, minorities votes, alleges D K Shivakumar.<p>"SIR has been announced in Karnataka. It is important. Everyone must submit an application, or they will lose their vote. We have seen what happened in other states. A big conspiracy is going on to take away the voting right of poor voters. We should be very careful," Shivakumar said.</p><p>Congress is wary of the exercise, particularly after SIR in states like Bihar, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh stirred a controversy. </p><p>“The aim of SIR is to see that Scheduled Caste, backward classes and minority votes are cut. We’ll ensure they’re protected. Everyone born in India should have their rights,” Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar had said earlier. </p><p> The Karnataka government will decide in the next three or four days whether to approach the Supreme Court over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. The<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/state-mulls-moving-apex-court-over-sir-4011889"> Cabinet on Thursday held detailed discussions</a> on various options, including legal ones, on the contentious issue. Committing itself to safeguard the rights of voters, the Cabinet has decided to take a final call by May 24 or 25.</p> <p><em>(With DHNS inputs)</em></p>