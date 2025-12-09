Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'Everything is fine between Siddaramaiah and me': D K Shivakumar amid 'truce' violations

Shivakumar was reacting to Congress MLC and Siddaramaiah’s son Dr Yathindra's statement that his father would complete a full five-year term.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 13:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 December 2025, 13:46 IST
Karnataka NewsD K ShivakumarKarnataka Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us