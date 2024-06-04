Ex-minister Renukacharya gets threat call, files plaint

Davangere: Former minister and BJP leader MP Renukacharya lodged a complaint at Honnali police station stating that he has received threat calls from an unknown person.
In the complaint, he said unknown person called him twice from two different numbers on Monday afternoon and the caller told him that he and his son would be killed. He has urged police to initiate action against the miscreants and provide protection to his family members.
He said he had received death threat calls earlier also and he had lodged a complaint at Sadashivanagar police station. Police sources said the former minister received a call from Malaysia.
Published 03 June 2024, 23:08 IST