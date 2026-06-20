Ex-MLA of Karnataka's Belur held for 'irregularities' in land grant

<p>Belur: The CID Police from Bengaluru on Friday arrested former JD(S) MLA from Belur Assembly constituency K S Lingesh in connection with an alleged irregularities in the 2023 Bagair Hukum land allotment. He was produced before the Special Court for People's Representatives in Bengaluru.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Along with Lingesh, tahsildar Mohan Kumar, then revenue inspectors Nagaraju, Ningaraju and Udit, and village accountants Basappa, Raj Sab, Ankegowda, Sagar, Ravinayak and Lingaraju have also been arrested, according to officials.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The then tahsildar had written to the Sakleshpur Assistant Commissioner Pratik Boyal to review the land grants made from 2016 to 2020. The AC submitted a report to the deputy commissioner and the government stating that 2,750 acres were granted to 1,430 people.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Based on the AC's report on the irregularities, social activist from Kolar K C Rajanna lodged a complaint with the Belur Police, alleging that the government lands had been illegally granted, when Lingesh was the president of Belur taluk Bagair Hukum Committee. Based on the complaint the police had registered a case. Later, the case was handed over to the CID for probe in 2024.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Lingesh and others had moved the High Court seeking to quash the case registered against them. However, the petition came to be rejected. Later, the Special Court for People's Representatives too dismissed his anticipatory bail petition.</p>