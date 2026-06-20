Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Ex-MLA of Karnataka's Belur held for 'irregularities' in land grant

Based on the AC's report on the irregularities, social activist from Kolar K C Rajanna lodged a complaint with the Belur Police
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 00:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 June 2026, 00:56 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBelur

Follow us on :

Follow Us