Ex-NIA officer Amith Singh takes charge as DIGP western range

Mangaluru: Amith Singh took charge as the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) (Western Range) here on Monday.

Earlier, he was on central deputation with National Investigation Agency (NIA) for four years and returned back to Karnataka cadre in the second week of December.

Speaking to the press after taking charge, he stressed on being vigilant and pro-active when it came to handling law and order situations in the western range along with zero tolerance towards drug menace and communal issues.

Patterns of crimes have changed now with an increase in several white collar crimes, economic offences and cyber crimes, he said, adding, "we need to be vigilant."

"I will discuss with the Superintendent of Police from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Uttara Kannada districts on what needs to be taken to check crimes in the range."