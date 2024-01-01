Ex-NIA officer Amith Singh takes charge as DIGP western range

Mangaluru: Amith Singh took charge as the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) (Western Range) here on Monday.
Earlier, he was on central deputation with National Investigation Agency (NIA) for four years and returned back to Karnataka cadre in the second week of December.
Speaking to the press after taking charge, he stressed on being vigilant and pro-active when it came to handling law and order situations in the western range along with zero tolerance towards drug menace and communal issues.
Patterns of crimes have changed now with an increase in several white collar crimes, economic offences and cyber crimes, he said, adding, "we need to be vigilant."
"I will discuss with the Superintendent of Police from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Uttara Kannada districts on what needs to be taken to check crimes in the range."
Singh said "drug menace is increasing rampantly in cities and the police need to be more vigilant and take proactive steps to contain the menace. The source of supply of drugs needs to be traced."
The SPs in the range have done good job in containing communal issues in the last seven to eight months, the DIGP said. He asserted, "we should be aware, alert and collect intelligence inputs and proactively handle the situation related communal issues."
The main focus will be on maintaining law and order and preventing crimes in the range. To a query on increase in cyber crimes, the DIGP said that people should be aware of such crimes.
Stating that central deputation had provided a different experience to him, he said coming back to Karnataka and Dakshina Kannada to serve was like a 'home coming' for him.
A 2007 IPS officer, Singh has served as ASP in Mangaluru and Puttur between 2009-2011. Later, he served as superintendent of police at Hassan, Kalburgi, Bengaluru Rural and Mysuru.