Ex-PM Deve Gowda's son-in-law Manjunath to meet Yediyurappa, likely to join BJP

Incumbent MP and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's brother D K Suresh is the Congress candidate from Bangalore Rural once again.

BJP and JD(S) are in an alliance in Karnataka and, according to sources, JD(S) may contest in three seats -- Mandya, Hassan and Kolar, and also an agreement has been reached between the two parties regarding fielding Manjunath on BJP symbol.

Manjunath headed the state-owned Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research for 17 years before retiring in January this year.