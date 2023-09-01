Ex-staffer of Karnataka forest dept killed while darting wild elephant

An outsourced employee of the Forest department died of the injuries he sustained during an operation to treat an injured wild elephant in Halliyuru village of Alur taluk in Hassan district, on Thursday.
The deceased Venkatesh (65) was serving the Forest department as an outsourced employee after retirement from service.
The department had launched an operation to treat the injured wild jumbo Bheema, at Halliyuru. Venkatesh darted the jumbo, when it retaliated and attacked him. It caught hold of him with its trunk, threw him to the ground and also trampled him, officials said.
A severely injured Venkatesh was immediately shifted to the district hospital in Hassan in zero traffic. But he failed to respond to the treatment.
Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Subhash K Malkhede said Venkatesh was involved in more than 50 such operations where he had successfully tranquillised wild elephants. “However, this was an unfortunate incident. One of the main reasons for the incident is the tough terrain in the coffee estate,” he said and added that the forest department will never forget the yeomen service rendered by Venkatesh.
Venkatesh had joined the department as a forest watcher in 1988. He was made permanent employee in 2013. He was an expert in darting and had also received the Karnataka Rajyotsava award. He retired in 2018.