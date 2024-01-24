Excess Tasthik: Notice to Kannada priest Hiremagaluru Kannan withdrawn

The recovery notice issued by the tahsildar to noted priest and Kannada writer Hiremagalur Kannan kicked off a row on Tuesday, with several BJP leaders, including BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, slamming the government and demanding that it withdraw the notice with immediate effect.
Acting swiftly on the issue, Muzrai Minister R Ramalinga Reddy issued directions to the officials concerned to take steps to withdraw the recovery notice issued to Kannan.
Speaking to reporters, Reddy said that successive tahsildars had released Tasthik funds by "wrongly calculating it as Rs 60,000 per annum" to him, since 2014.
Kannan has received Rs 4.75 lakh above the eligible funds from the department till date.
"In 2014, the Tasthik amount was Rs 13,000 and it was doubled to Rs 24,000. Then it was increased to Rs 36,000 and was raised to Rs 48,000 between 2013-18, during the Congress government. After coming to power in 2023, we raised the amount to Rs 60,000," he said.
The minister said that there was no need to recover the excess amount from Kannan. Instead, the department must recover the excess sum from the tahsildars appointed during the 2013-2023 period. "I have directed my department to take steps in this regard," he added.