Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Excise revenue at new high despite lower sales in Karnataka

The data accessed by DH reveals a consistent year-over-year increase in total excise revenue since 2021-22.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 00:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 June 2026, 00:00 IST
Karnataka NewsExcise revenue

Follow us on :

Follow Us