Excise revenue at new high despite lower sales in Karnataka

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka’s excise revenue has crossed the Rs 40,000-crore mark for the first time, though liquor and beer sales saw a marginal decline, according to data from the Excise Department. </p>.<p>The state collected Rs 40,183.02 crore in excise revenue in 2025-26, up 12.3% from Rs 35,783.54 crore in 2024-25. This marks the highest annual collection in the last five years, driven largely by revised tax structures and tighter enforcement. </p>.<p>The data accessed by <em>DH</em> reveals a consistent year-over-year increase in total <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/excise-revenue">excise revenue</a> since 2021-22. </p>.Excise reforms that look beyond revenue.<p>People across the state bought 703.65 lakh carton boxes of Indian Made Liquor (IML) and 399.29 lakh carton boxes of beer last year. The current year is also off to a fast start, bringing in Rs 7,086.83 crore by the end of May. For 2026-27, the state has set an ambitious revenue target of Rs 45,000 crore. </p>.<p>While excise revenue has surged to record levels, total sales of IML and beer have not followed an upward trajectory. The five-year data reveals that IML sales dipped from 708.85 lakh carton boxes in 2024-25 to 703.65 lakh carton boxes in 2025-26. The reduction was even more visible in the beer category, where sales tumbled by over 11%, dropping from 450.36 lakh carton boxes down to 399.29 lakh carton boxes during the same period. </p>.<p>"Bengaluru Urban ranks first among all districts in liquor sales and consumption. Revenue collection, too, is the highest," a senior Excise Department official said. </p>.<p>He attributed the revenue surge to policy measures, including price revisions and improved compliance. "The general upward revision of excise duties across several consumer slabs over the past two years has impacted sales across the state, particularly among the price-sensitive segments. However, for the state treasury, the policy has yielded exactly what was intended: higher revenues on lower volumes," the official said. </p>.<p>The official added that beer sales historically peak in hotter months and dip during the monsoon. With the summer months delivering above‑average heat, early fiscal‑year numbers for April‑May 2026 show brisk sales: 119.34 lakh carton boxes of liquor and 99.36 lakh carton boxes of beer were sold in those two months. </p>