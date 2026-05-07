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Exclusive job fair for Persons with Disabilities to be held in August, announces Karnataka minister

The Adidvara job fair is expected to be a large-scale inclusive employment and skilling festival designed to connect job-ready PwDs with employers, training partners and assistive technology startups.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 16:27 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 16:27 IST
Karnataka NewsPersons with Disabilities (PwDs)

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