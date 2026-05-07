Exclusive job fair for Persons with Disabilities to be held in August, announces Karnataka minister

<p>Bengaluru: Skill Development Minister Sharan Prakash Patil announced on Thursday that an exclusive job fair for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) will be held in August at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. </p><p>The Adidvara job fair is expected to be a large-scale inclusive employment and skilling festival designed to connect job-ready PwDs with employers, training partners and assistive technology startups. </p><p>Patil announced this at a launch of the Adidvara App — an inclusive employment and skilling platform.</p>.<p>The platform intends to connect PwDs to employment opportunities, internships, and upskilling programs, while enabling employers to post inclusive job roles and access a diverse talent pool. The platform’s AI-powered job-candidate matching engine seeks to align skills, interests and accessibility requirements with suitable roles to support “meaningful” and “outcome-focussed hiring.”</p><p>"Persons with disabilities are second to none. They are as talented as anyone else, and corporates must extend them equal opportunity and treatment during hiring,” the minister said.</p><p>At the event, Minister Patil also unveiled the official logo for the upcoming job fair.</p><p>Employers from sectors including IT, retail, manufacturing, BFSI, hospitality, and services are expected to participate in the fair. Over 3,000 job seekers with disabilities — representing all 21 notified disability categories — are anticipated to attend.</p>