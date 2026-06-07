Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

IT parks struggling | Execution gaps hit tech ambitions

Hubballi-Dharwad has five incubation centres, yet few startups have scaled into large businesses due to limited market opportunities.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 21:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 June 2026, 21:03 IST
BengaluruSpecialsHubbaliNorth Karnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us