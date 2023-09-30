Expand state’s forest area to 33%, CM Siddaramaiah tells forest officials

The government on Friday honoured 25 forest personnel for their exceptional services in conservation, from recognising pit vipers to preventing man-animal conflict, as well as two who played an important role in operations against slain forest brigand Veerappan.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who honoured the personnel, praised their contribution and stressed the need to protect forests and wildlife.
“The forest area must be expanded by 33% from the current 20% of the total area to reduce climate extremes. We are facing many problems due to scarce rain, which has damaged 50% of the crop in 40 lakh hectares,” he said.
Forest guard M Santosh Kumar and driver M Ramachandra, who played a major role in the Veerappan case, were belatedly recognised for their role.
“The awards were set up in 2017. Those in the police service have been honoured but the forest personnel have not got their due recognition. It’s a small gesture to ensure their service is not forgotten,” sources in the department said.
The department made a special mention of Ramachandra’s work with police. “During his work in crackdown on Veerappan’s associate, Ramachandra escaped from the forest brigand several times,” a note on Ramachandra read.
The other personnel who were felicitated include forest watcher Mohan Kumar K G who has rescued more than 20 leopards; Deputy range forest officer G Balakrishna for his role in mitigating man-elephant conflict; Range forest officer Sunita T who thwarted illegal mining; RFO Srinivas Naik FOR research on macaques and RFO Amrut Desai for his role in developing and implementation of timber auction software.