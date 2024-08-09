Expected announcement of resignation of Siddaramaiah in Janandolana: Karnataka LoP R Ashoka

Addressing media persons, he said, "It is the right and duty of the opposition parties to expose the scams of the government. Why is the ruling party taking out rallies? it is strange".

"What is the need for holding 'Janandolana', spending crores of rupees, if they (Cong) had not done any mistake?" he asked.

Siddaramaiah is under the fear of getting trapped in the MUDA scam. If he had availed the sites judiciously, why is he saying that he is ready to return them, now? he asked.

If there are allegations, the Congress should prove them wrong, by furnishing necessary documents in the Assembly. Instead, they are coming to the streets and declaring that they are not wrong. Is it possible to believe it? We are protesting on the streets, as they did not give an opportunity to debate on it, in the Vidhana Soudha, he said.

I gave a 50-page document on the Valmiki scam. But Siddaramaiah tried to cover it up and the government is not ready to discuss it, he said.

"D K Shivakumaranna, Siddaramanna, we have released the records. Should Dalit's money be diverted for guarantee schemes? You had welcomed, when permission for prosecution was given against Yediyurappa, earlier. If we did the same, why do you oppose it? Let permission be given for prosecution, and probe be conducted. If you are clean, there is no need for any fear", he said.