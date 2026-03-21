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Expedite monetisation of residues at BGML: Committee

The committee urged the Union Ministry of Mines to expedite the process of monetisation.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 03:12 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 03:12 IST
Karnataka NewsKGFbgml

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