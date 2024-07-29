Expert team to visit landslide affected Kethikal, says Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan MP

Mangaluru: Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan MP said that a team of experts from IIT who visited the landslide hit Shirur- Ankola in Uttara Kannada will visit the landslide affected Kethikal on Mangaluru-Moodbidri stretch of national highway next week.

The team will provide guidelines to authorities on what action needs to be taken to keep a check on the landslides.