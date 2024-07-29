Expert team to visit landslide affected Kethikal, says Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan MP

Mangaluru: Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan MP said that a team of experts from IIT who visited the landslide hit Shirur- Ankola in Uttara Kannada will visit the landslide affected Kethikal on Mangaluru-Moodbidri stretch of national highway next week.
The team will provide guidelines to authorities on what action needs to be taken to keep a check on the landslides.
PWD Principal Secretary S Selvakumar along with chief engineers from NH and National Highways Authority of India had inspected the site on Monday.
“I too had visited the wet well and residential area in Kethikal on Sunday. Seepage of water at the site had existed for many years. Now, a landslide has occurred at the site," he said.
The deputy commissioner said that PWD Principal Secretary along with other officials inspected stretches where rainwater remained stagnant in Nanthoor, Surathkal, Thumbe and other places.
The team later visited Kalladka, Mani, Uppinangady where works on four laning of NH 75 is in progress. The team later inspected the landslide affected areas in Shiradi Ghat.
Published 29 July 2024, 16:20 IST