<p>Bengaluru: The international dam conference on Saturday held at Indian Institute of Science witnessed experts from across the world discussing the safety structure of dams, rehabilitation of old dams and its implications. </p>.<p>J Chandrashekar Iyer, former chairman of the Central Water Commission (CWC), spoke about the compatibility of the dams in the context of rehabilitation.</p>.<p>“Ensuring compatibility aims at a scientific and engineering harmony between the existing substrate, structure, environment and the proposed external rehabilitation interventions to ensure the dam remains safe for the long haul,” he <br>said. </p>.<p>He explained that modernisation must be intrinsic to the rehabilitation measures undertaken in older dams to the extent technically feasible, without adversely affecting the integrity and stability of the dam.</p>.<p>On the importance of baseline information before rehabilitation of the dams, Iyer said, “While many of the dam owners follow the best practice of maintaining a digital repository of all dam documents, there are many others with only scanty information. All original designs and drawings are not traceable. This includes those of many of the older <br />dams”. </p>.<p>“Unscientific and incompatible recommendations in the absence of adequate baseline information may not necessarily serve the desired long-term operational safety,” he added. </p>.<p>On the rehabilitation of Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) dam, built under patronage of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar and guidance of Sir M Visvesvaraya, Kishore Kumar, assistant executive engineer, Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited, said, “We recently replaced 136 gates of the KRS dam. We had a different team of experts to make the rehabilitation smoother”.</p>.<p>“KRS is a 90-year-old dam. The 136 gates were casting metal gates, there was erosion of the casting and some of the gates were not closing all the way. The skill plate of the gate was completely eroded,” he said.</p>.<p>“Apart from gates, we also replaced and erected sill beam, provided provision of individual drum hoist for each gate, provision of side guide and refurbishment of track wheel track,” he said, about works undertaken at KRS. </p>