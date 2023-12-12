Explain delay in probe into BBMP works by special cells: Karnataka HC

It was further submitted that the order constituting the Special Investigating Cell was issued with a specific direction to conclude the enquiry within 30 days and a report be submitted. However, even after four months, nothing has happened. "In light of the submission of non-completion of the enquiry within one month, till the state explains why the enquiry is not completed in one month, there shall be an interim stay of proceedings," Justice M Nagaprasanna said, adjourning the matter to December 19.