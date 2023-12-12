Explain delay in probe into BBMP works by special cells: Karnataka HC

Bengaluru: The high court has directed the state government to explain why the enquiry by the Special Investigating Cells, set up on August 5, to probe all works taken up by the BBMP, has not been completed within one month. Justice M Nagaprasanna also stayed further proceedings till the state provides an explanation.
The state government had constituted four cells headed by IAS officers Ujwal Kumar Ghosh, Amlan Aditya Biswas, P C Jaffer and Dr Vishal to enquire into different works taken up by the BBMP from 2019-20 to 2022-23. Around 45 contractors moved the high court challenging the formation of the cells.
It was submitted before the high court that the change in government has led to the scrutiny of all works undertaken by the previous government. According to the petitioners, the completion certificates have also been issued by competent authorities for the works under the scanner.
It was further submitted that the order constituting the Special Investigating Cell was issued with a specific direction to conclude the enquiry within 30 days and a report be submitted. However, even after four months, nothing has happened. "In light of the submission of non-completion of the enquiry within one month, till the state explains why the enquiry is not completed in one month, there shall be an interim stay of proceedings," Justice M Nagaprasanna said, adjourning the matter to December 19.