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Homeindiakarnataka

Explain legal status, income: Priyank Kharge to RSS in formal letter

In a letter to Bhagwat, Priyank has asked the RSS to depute 'authorised office-bearers' to explain the legal grounds on which it functions.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 10:59 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 10:59 IST
Karnataka NewsRSSIndia PoliticsMohan BhagwatPriyank Kharge

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