Explain legal status, income: Priyank Kharge to RSS in formal letter

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyank%20kharge">Priyank Kharge </a>has formally sought an explanation from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rss">Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh </a>(RSS) Sarsanghachalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat on the organisation’s legal status and “sources of donations, contributions and income”. </p><p>In a letter to Bhagwat, Priyank has asked the RSS to depute “authorised office-bearers” to explain the legal grounds on which it functions. </p><p>Specifically, Priyank has asked Bhagwat to make public eight matters: the RSS’ legal status; details of its office-bearers and authorised representatives; sources of income; expenditure and assets; whether or not tax payments are being made; the legal basis on which activities are carried out without formal registration; Constitutional and statutory framework under which it claims the right to operate at scale without public accountability and details of permissions sought for public events. </p>.'RSS must responsibly abide by Constitution,': Priyank Kharge calls for transperancy .<p>Extending his congratulations to the RSS completing 100 years, Priyank acknowledged its “significant presence in public life and society”. </p><p>Quoting the RSS’ annual report, the minister pointed out that the organisation has 60,000 shakhas (camps) nationally. In Karnataka, the RSS has 4,127 daily shakhas, 1,389 weekly and 60 monthly meet-ups. </p><p>“It is precisely because of this scale, influence and reach that the RSS must be held to the highest standards of transparency, accountability and constitutional compliance,” Priyank has argued. </p><p>Priyank also stated that the RSS conducted 2,194 samajotsavas drawing 19.61 lakh people and 562 route marches with 2.21 lakh “uniformed” participants. “...these figures show a vast, disciplined and deeply embedded network operating across Karnataka,” the minister said. “Such an extensive organisational presence...cannot be treated as a private or informal arrangement,” he stated. </p><p>There are, Priyank said, “legitimate questions” on “legal status, accountability, financial transparency, public order, permissions, sources of funding and compliance with the Constitution and Indian laws.”</p><p>Priyank stated that no organisation -- “however old, large or influential” -- can escape scrutiny in a constitutional democracy. “In Bharat, even a safai karmachari must be registered to avail government benefits. Every religious institution and trust is audited,” he stated, adding that even charitable bodies and nonprofits are required to disclose finances. </p><p>“An organisation that regularly evokes nationalism, discipline and duty must also demonstrate these values through transparency, compliance and respect for the Constitution,” Priyank stated, urging the RSS to start “constitutional introspection” during its centenary celebration. </p><p>“The best tribute [RSS] can pay to India in its 100th year is to register itself, disclose its activities and finances, pay all applicable taxes and function as a transparent and accountable organisation within the framework of Indian law,” Priyank stated. </p>