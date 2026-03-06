<p>The Karnataka government is set to introduce the Rohith Vemula (Prevention of Exclusion or Injustice) Bill, 2025, aimed at addressing caste-based discrimination in higher education. Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>made the announcement on Friday, March 6, while presenting the state budget for 2026-27.</p><p>Named after Rohith Vemula, a PhD scholar at the University of Hyderabad who died by suicide on January 17, 2016, the Rohith Vemula Act aims to address caste-based discrimination and harassment against students belonging to Scheduled castes (SC), Scheduled tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and minority communities in higher educational institutions.</p><p>With this move, Karnataka has become the first state to officially acknowledge Rohith Vemula’s death as being linked to caste-based discrimination.</p>.<p><strong>Key provisions</strong></p><ul><li><p><strong>Types of discrimination:</strong> The Bill recognises two forms of caste-based discrimination in higher education institutions: institutional discrimination and indirect discrimination.</p></li></ul><p>Indirect discrimination refers to actions or policies that may appear neutral or free of caste prejudice on the surface but end up adversely affecting individuals or groups from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities.</p><p>Institutional discrimination occurs due to institutional structures or decision-making bodies such as executive councils, academic councils, or research review committees, whose functioning may work against the interests of SC/ST students.<br><br></p><ul><li><p><strong>Penalties for discrimination:</strong> The least severe punishment prescribed is a written apology. In cases involving caste-based atrocities, stricter penalties apply.</p></li></ul><p>A first offence may attract up to one year of imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000. Repeat offences may lead to imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of Rs 1 lakh.<br><br></p><ul><li><p><strong>Compensation for victims:</strong> Courts will have the authority to award compensation of up to Rs 1 lakh to victims, payable by the accused. <br><br></p></li><li><p><strong>Penalty for institutions:</strong> Institutions violating the principle of being open to all classes, castes, creeds, genders, or nationalities may face penalties ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh and may also risk losing financial aid or government grants.<br><br></p></li><li><p><strong>Grievance redressal mechanism:</strong> The Bill proposes the creation of equity committees in institutions, similar to Internal Complaints Committees (ICC), where aggrieved persons can file complaints. They may also approach district courts or High Courts.<br><br></p></li><li><p><strong>Civil remedies for aggrieved persons:</strong> Individuals facing discrimination can take lawful action to address caste bias, including refusing to participate in activities that reinforce caste prejudice.<br><br></p></li><li><p><strong>Right to confidentiality:</strong> The Bill allows individuals from SC/ST communities to maintain confidentiality regarding their identity if they choose not to disclose it.</p></li></ul><p>Karnataka is set to become the first Congress-ruled state to initiate legislation for the proposed ‘Rohith Vemula Act’, nearly two years after the party promised the law in its 2024 Lok Sabha election manifesto to address discrimination against students from marginalised communities in educational institutions.</p>