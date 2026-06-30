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Explained | SIR: Karnataka Residential Certificate: Who's eligible and who can apply

"Whoever wants a residential certificate will get it both online and offline," Shivakumar said.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 11:01 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 11:01 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaExplainerspecial intensive revision

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