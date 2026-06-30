Explained | SIR: Karnataka Residential Certificate: Who's eligible and who can apply

<p>As Karnataka begins the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/sir-in-karnataka-and-4-other-states-begins-from-june-30-is-passport-a-valid-document-for-electoral-roll-revision-newsalert-4055808"> Special Intensive Revision (SIR)</a> of its electoral rolls, many residents may be wondering whether they have the documents needed for voter verification. To make the process easier, the state government has announced that it will issue <a href="https://tumkur.nic.in/en/service/residence-certificate/">Permanent Residential Certificates (PRCs) </a>to eligible citizens. </p><p><strong>Who can get a Karnataka Permanent Residential Certificate?</strong></p><p>The Karnataka government said a person may be issued a Permanent Residential Certificate if they meet one or more of the following conditions:</p><ul><li><p>Born in Karnataka</p></li><li><p>Resident of Karnataka for at least 10 years</p></li><li><p>Completed 10 years of education in the state up to Class 12</p></li><li><p>Father, mother, guardian or spouse resides in Karnataka</p></li><li><p>Owns, possesses or occupies residential property in the state</p></li><li><p>Has entries in electoral rolls, Aadhaar, ration card, revenue records or other government records</p></li><li><p>Applicant or either parent has served in a government department or public institution for at least seven years</p></li></ul>.SIR in Karnataka: CM Shivakumar says state will issue permanent residential certificates to ease process.<p>House-to-house enumeration of voters under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Karnataka's electoral rolls begins on June 30, while the draft electoral roll will be published on August 5. </p><p>Ahead of the exercise, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced that the state government will issue Permanent Residential Certificates (PRCs) to help eligible residents during the revision process.</p><p>"Whoever wants a residential certificate will get it both online and offline," Shivakumar said.</p><p>Citizens can apply for the permanent residential certificates online through the Seva Sindhu portal. The government is also setting up nearly 50,000 facilitation centres across wards and polling booths to assist people with applications.</p>