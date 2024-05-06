Explained | What is Blue Corner Notice, issued against Prajwal Revanna in the Hassan sex abuse case

What is a Blue Corner Notice?

A Blue Corner Notice is issued by the Interpol to collect additional information about a person's identity, their location, or activities related to a criminal investigation.

It is part of Interpol's colour-coded notices that help countries share alerts and requests for information across borders. They allow police in member countries to share vital information related to crimes.

Interpol has seven types of notices - Red, Yellow. Blue, Black, Green, Orange, and Purple.

These notices are issued by the General Secretariat when a member country puts in a request to the Interpol National Central Bureau. Such notices can also be issued when a request of the International Criminal Tribunals, the International Criminal Court, and the United Nations over implementation of sanctions that the Security Council imposes.

