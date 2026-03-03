#WATCH | Bengaluru | Parents of children who do not meet the Class 1 age cut-off criteria (6 years of age) in the New Education Policy hold a demonstration requesting the Karnataka govt to give a 90-day relaxation to ensure children do not have to repeat UKG or Montessori
State govt/dept age rule introduced without a smooth transition for children already in school, has led to this unintended hardship for kids and parents. Who is loser? Parents Who is beneficiary? Schools Who is clueless? Govthttps://t.co/rUMMVBXgiI
