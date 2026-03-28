Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Externment orders issued against 2 individuals in Udupi

Officials stated that the action was taken as a preventive measure to curb unlawful activities and ensure public peace in the district.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 04:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 March 2026, 04:13 IST
India NewsKarnatakaUdupi

Follow us on :

Follow Us