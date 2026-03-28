<p>Udupi: In a move to maintain law and order, the district administration has issued <a href="https://kishanganj.nic.in/faq/externment/">externment</a> orders against two individuals from different police station limits in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udupi">Udupi </a>district.</p><p>The administration has ordered the externment of Mohammad Naufil from the Shirva police station jurisdiction and Suhan Poojary from the Malpe police station limits. Mohammad Naufil, a resident of Suryagudde in Kalattur village of Kaup taluk, has five cases registered against him. Police have also opened a rowdy sheet in his name at the Shirva police station.<br>Similarly, Suhan Poojary, residing near the Primary Health Centre at Malpe in Kodavoor village, has four cases registered against him. </p>.Man with multiple cases externed from Dakshina Kannada to Chikkamagaluru.<p>According to the order, Mohammad Naufil has been externed to the Shiggaon police station limits in Haveri district, while Suhan Poojary has been externed to the Yadgiri town police station limits in Yadgiri district.</p><p><br>Officials stated that the action was taken as a preventive measure to curb unlawful activities and ensure public peace in the district.</p>