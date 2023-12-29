Eye on Lok Sabha polls, Karnataka govt plans mega job fair in January

Bengaluru: The Siddaramaiah administration has planned a mega job fair in the city towards the end of January 2024 for which a six-member ministerial team was constituted on Friday.

Politically, the event will underline Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s pet narrative on unemployment against the BJP government going into the Lok Sabha polls. The Congress government hopes to earn brownie points by delivering jobs to youngsters at the state-level event.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a preparatory meeting on the proposed employment fair (Udyoga Mela) with his Cabinet colleagues and officials.