Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Face-off over Karnataka's hate speech bill: Governor Gehlot cites 18 Supreme Court orders to oppose it, state brings up two

Gehlot flagged the Bill for “vagueness, overbreadth, manifest arbitrariness and repugnancy”. In doing so, he referred to 18 Supreme Court judgements, including two from as far back as 1950.
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 16:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 February 2026, 16:07 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahhate speechThaawar Chand GehlotBill

Follow us on :

Follow Us