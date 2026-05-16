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Fact-finding report slams Azim Premji varsity for ‘targeting’ students over ABVP mob violence

The report follows an incident on February 24, 2026, when a mob of approximately 20 individuals, identifying as members of the ABVP stormed the campus to protest a student-led reading circle.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 00:08 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 00:08 IST
IndiaKarnatakaAzim Premji University

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