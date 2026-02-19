Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Faded in memory but survived in craft; tale of Hubli's six yards

Hemalatha Jain writes about Hubli sarees and the reflection of its motifs in other weaves of the Deccan region.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 03:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 February 2026, 03:01 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaHandloomSpecialsSpectrumTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us