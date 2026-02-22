<p>Mysuru: A case has been registered by the police against two people of a private company for failing to supply Rs 3.40 crore to 28 ATMs of 15 banks in Hassan.</p>.<p>Based on a complaint by branch manager of the company, located at Gowrikoppal in Hassan, the case has been registered at the Badavane Police Station in Hassan. </p>.Hoax bomb threat mails to district courts in Hassan, Mandya.<p>The issue came to light during the auditing on February 18. The company was supposed to supply money to the ATMs of Canara bank, SBI, Karnataka Bank, ICICI, and others.</p>