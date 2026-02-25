<p>A team led by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mandya">Mandya</a> Lokayukta SP Suresh Babu conducted simultaneous raids at multiple locations on Tuesday in connection with allegations of fabricating documents to usurp six acres and 16 guntas of land in Belagola, under Srirangapatna taluk.</p><p>According to Lokayukta officials, searches were carried out at the residence of J Umesh, a retired Revenue Inspector of Belagola hobli, located in Vijayanagar Layout, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>. Raids were also conducted at the office of the Pandavapura Assistant Commissioner, the taluk office, the Nadakacheri at Belagola, the residence of Village Assistant Basvaiah, and the office of the Special <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/land-acquisition">Land Acquisition</a> Officer.</p><p>Officials said that out of 19 acres and 30 guntas of government land in Survey No. 101 of Belagola in Srirangapatna taluk, fake documents were allegedly created for six acres and 30 guntas. The documents reportedly stated that the government had sanctioned the land to Marigowda and Sabjan Sab. Fabricated cultivation certificates were also created to project that the land had been granted in 1982.</p>.Krishnaraja MLA T S Srivathsa alleges Rs 500 crore scam in MDA; sets deadline to clear lake encroachment.<p>Subsequently, the land was allegedly sold to Jayesh Kumar S Varun, and a revenue account was created in his name as per the orders of the Assistant Commissioner.</p><p>Of the 6 acres and 30 guntas registered in Jayesh Kumar S Varun’s name, around 5,016 sq metres were later acquired for the construction of the Srirangapatna–Kushalnagar <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-highway">National Highway</a>. He was paid a compensation of Rs 1.22 crore on March 3, 2024.</p><p>B R Kumar of Belagola filed a complaint with the Mandya Lokayukta on December 12, 2024, alleging irregularities by Revenue and Land Acquisition officials that allegedly caused a loss of Rs 3 crore to the government. He sought a detailed investigation and appropriate action.</p>