Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

‘False claims': Karnataka Milk Federation files complaint against dermatologist

Terming the allegations 'baseless and unscientific', KMF stated that the claims had caused 'unnecessary panic and confusion' among crores of consumers who have trusted the Nandini brand for decades.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 22:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 February 2026, 22:10 IST
India NewsKarnatakaNandiniKarnataka Milk Federation

Follow us on :

Follow Us