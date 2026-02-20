<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) on Thursday filed a complaint against a city-based dermatologist for allegedly making reels to claim Nandini milk and dairy products are unsafe and sharing them on social media. KMF also issued a public notice strongly refuting <br>the claims.</p>.<p>Based on a complaint, Malleshwaram police have registered a case against Dr Sharapova Padma, working as a dermatologist in a private hospital in Malleshwaram and also owns a clinic in Malur in Kolar district.</p>.<p>According to KMF authorities, the dermatologist had used Instagram and other social media platforms to project certain Nandini products as unsafe for consumption. The posts allegedly questioned the quality and safety standards of the federation’s milk and milk products, triggering concern among consumers.</p>.Karnataka Milk Federation files complaint against dermatologist for terming Nandini milk as 'unsafe'.<p>Terming the allegations “baseless and unscientific,” KMF stated that the claims had caused “unnecessary panic and confusion” among crores of consumers who have trusted the Nandini brand for decades.</p>.<p>In its public notice, KMF said, “It has come to our attention that baseless and false allegations have been made against a few Nandini products using Instagram and other social media platforms, projecting Nandini products as unsafe for consumption.”</p>.<p>The federation asserted that it strictly adheres to safety protocols and approved methods prescribed by statutory authorities, including the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. “We request consumers not to get confused by baseless allegations and assure that all our milk and milk products are safe for consumption,” the notice stated.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said that they are gathering evidences for further investigation. </p>