FAME-III to be announced in two months: H D Kumaraswamy

Reassuring electric vehicle makers that subsidies would continue to be provided for the growth of the sector, Union Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said that the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric (and Hybrid) vehicles - FAME-III – will be announced in two months.

Speaking at the sidelines of the annual session of Automotive Components Manufacturers Association (ACMA), Kumaraswamy, also said that the till the FAME-III is notified, subsidies for electric vehicles will continue through the government's Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS), which will be extended by another two months.

The EMPS was launched in April and was extended till September 30 and it provides incentives to electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers,