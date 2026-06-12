Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Family of truck driver who fell in illegal quarry receives Rs 30 lakh compensation

Lakshmana (45) of Dummasandra village died when his tipper fell into a gorge, at an illegal stone quarry, near Vadepura, Nagamangala taluk.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 17:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2026, 17:06 IST
Karnataka NewsMandyacompensationtruck driver

Follow us on :

Follow Us