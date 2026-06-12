Family of truck driver who fell in illegal quarry receives Rs 30 lakh compensation

<p>Mandya: The intervention of Upa Lokayukta B Veerappa has helped in expediting a case and providing a compensation of Rs 30 lakh to the kin of a driver, who died when a tipper vehicle fell into a gorge in an illegal stone quarry, in Nagamangala taluk, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mandya">Mandya </a>district on December 26, 2025. </p><p>Lakshmana (45) of Dummasandra village died when his tipper fell into a gorge, at an illegal stone quarry, near Vadepura, Nagamangala taluk. </p><p>Based on media reports, the Upa Lokayukta filed a suo motu case against Pandavapura Assistant Commissioner, Nagamangala Tahsildar, DySP, Deputy Director for Mines and Geology and Senior Geologist, RTO, District Labour Officer, Labour Inspector, Taluk Panchayat EO and PDO on January 6 on charges of negligence in not taking action against illegal quarrying.</p>.Police trace mobile phones worth Rs 23 lakh in Karnataka's Mandya.<p>The Upa Lokayukta, who pursued the case, ensured investigation and issuing of notices to the officers. Thus, Lakshmana’s wife Shashikala was provided a compensation of Rs 25 lakh by the mines owner Kantharaju, and Rs 5 lakh from the Labour Department.</p><p>GST officer G M Veerabhadrappa has submitted a report to the Upa Lokayukta, explaining that Rs 2.76 lakh GST has been collected from Kantharaju from 2020 to 2023. Six months time has been given to pay the GST for the period 2024-26, the report stated.</p><p>Pandavapura Assistant Commissioner Srinivas has stated that the officials have been directed to take action against illegal mining. Notices have been served to 11 crushing unit owners from Taluk Panchayat EO and Gram Panchayat PDO. Besides, officials have been instructed to collect the balance GST from Kantharaju, he said.</p>