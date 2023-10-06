Home
Farmer attempts to end life during IMCT visit

Last Updated 06 October 2023, 06:07 IST

A farmer who suffered severe losses due to drought attempted to end his life by consuming pesticides during the visit of the Inter Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) for the study of the drought situation at Kalakuppi village in Bailhongal taluk on Friday.

The farmer has been identified as Appasaheb Yakkundi. When the members of the IMCT, after interacting with a section of farmers, were on their way towards Chachadi in Savadatti taluk, Yakkundi took out a pesticide bottle and attempted to consume it. Police personnel present at the spot snatched away the bottle.

Yakkundi told reporters that he had sown groundnut, soyabean, and other crops in 40-acre areas, but deficit rains have resulted in losses. None were coming to the aid of farmers, including the government, which has given guarantees; hence, he attempted to end his life.

(Published 06 October 2023, 06:07 IST)
