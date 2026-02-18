<p>A 68-year-old farmer died in a wild jumbo attack at Parinamipura, in Talkad hobli, T Narsipur taluk, Mysuru district on Tuesday evening. </p><p>The deceased, who has been indentified as Gurumallappa was working at the field, when a wild elephant suddenly attacked him, leading to his immediate death. Following the incident, forest department personnel and police visited the spot.</p>.50 year old labourer killed in elephant attack at Chikkamagaluru.<p>The villagers and the family members were adamant that they would not allow the officials to send the body to post mortem until the district-level officers of the Forest department arrived at the spot. </p><p>Only after the officials were informed of providing a compensation of Rs 5 lakh, they relented.</p><p>The officials present at the scene included, Tahsildar T G Suresh Achar, Inspector Dhananjaya and few forest department officials. </p>