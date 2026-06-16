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Homeindiakarnataka

Farmer from Karnataka's Haveri uses his children to plough land instead of oxen

According to villagers, Shankarappa owns 3 acres and 16 guntas of land but does not possess bullocks or agricultural machinery.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 01:05 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 01:05 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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