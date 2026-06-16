Farmer from Karnataka's Haveri uses his children to plough land instead of oxen

<p>Haveri: A video of a farmer using his two children to plough his field has sparked concern on social media, highlighting the financial distress faced by small farmers amid rising agricultural costs.</p>.<p>Shankarappa Lamani, a farmer from Venkatapur Tanda in Ranebennur taluk, was unable to afford the rental charges for farm machinery or bullocks needed to clear weeds from his cabbage crop. As a result, he asked his sons, Ningaraj and Praveen, to pull the yoke of an edekunte (traditional weeding tool) while he guided it through the field.</p>.Andhra farmer scripts history; grows red, juicy apples in extreme Anantapur heat.<p>According to villagers, Shankarappa owns 3 acres and 16 guntas of land but does not possess bullocks or agricultural machinery. He has invested heavily in cultivating cabbage, spending borrowed money on seeds, fertilisers, pesticides and labour, hoping for a good harvest.</p>.<p>Recent rains led to excessive weed growth, making weed removal essential to protect the crop and secure a marketable yield.</p>.<p>With rental charges for machinery and bullocks beyond his means, Shankarappa chose to rely on his children’s help.</p>.<p>Shankarappa said: “I do not have money to buy bullocks or hire machinery. The weeds had to be removed to save the crop, so I used my children’s assistance.”</p>.<p>The incident has drawn attention to the mounting economic challenges confronting small and marginal farmers in the region.</p>